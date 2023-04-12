Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Jon M. Chu to Direct JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Film Adaptation

Jon M. Chu is currently in London directing the film adaptation of Wicked.

Apr. 12, 2023  

After directing the upcoming Wicked movie musical, Jon M. Chu is set to helm a film adaptation of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Amazon Studios.

Deadline reports that Chu has been "dreaming" of directing the musical for years, which fulfilled Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group's idea to turn the musical into a "Hollywood spectacular."

Also known for directing the hit comedy Crazy Rich Asians and the film adaptation of In the Heights, Chu is currently in London directing the two-part Wicked movie, starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Marisa Bode, and more.

The movie musical will reunite him with his In The Heights producing partner Scott Sanders to develop and shoot the movie. Sanders also recently worked on the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical, which is set for release later this year.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel's favorite son.

The musical was the first collaboration of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera, Cats) and lyricist Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King) and blends pop, country and rock into an uplifting, technicolored story of biblical proportions.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Those Canaan Days, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door.



