Britney Spears Biopic In The Works From WICKED Producer Marc Platt & Director Jon M. Chu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Britney Spears took to Facebook today to announce she is working on a "secret" new project with WICKED producer Marc Platt.

Industry insiders report that Universal Pictures has landed the rights to Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me.

WICKED film director Jon M. Chu is attached to develop the project, and direct.

Platt's Broadway shows include Fat Ham, Topdog / Underdog, A Strange Loop, The Band's Visit, Indecent, Wait Paint, Oh, Hello on Broadway, If/Then (starring Idina Menzel), Pal JOey, Three Days of Rain, and Wicked.

His recent TV/film credits include The Little Mermaid (2023), Better Nate Than Ever, Dear Evan Hansen, Babylon, Oslo, Cruella, Thunder Force, Aladdin, and Rent: Live.

Britney Spears was recently represented on Broadway with the musical Once Upon A One More Time - which played 123 performances at the Marquis Theatre. Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), Once Upon a One More Time was an electrifying and witty musical comedy featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside). Fully authorized and licensed post-conservatorship by Britney Spears, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairytale where “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Britney Spears is an American singer, songwriter, and actress and is often considered to be one of the most successful and influential pop artists of all time. She signed with Jive Records in 1997, and her first two albums ("...Baby One More Time" and "Oops!...I Did it Again") were hugely successful and cemented her status as the most successful teenage artist of all time. Her following albums ("Britney" and "In the Zone") explored more mature themes, as she moved away from her "teen pop" image. After a brief break in her career, during which Britney experienced a series of widely reported upon personal issues, she released several more albums ("Blackout", "Circus", "Femme Fatale", "Britney Jean", and "Glory"), which received widespread critical acclaim. She has had 6 number one albums and 5 number one singles, and is currently the third highest performing female artists of all time on the Billboard charts.

Britney Spears made her feature film debut starring in the 2002 film "Crossroads". She was a series regular on "The Mickey Mouse Club" and has made several guest appearances on various television shows, including "Sabrina the Teenage Witch", "The Simpsons", "Will & Grace", and "How I Met Your Mother". She has released several popular filmed concert specials and music videos, and TRL named the music video for her debut single "...Baby, One More Time" as the number one "most iconic" music video of all time.

She has had great success as a touring artist and her first concert residency, "Britney: Piece of Me" ran at the AXIS Auditorium at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas for 4 years. Her Las Vegas residency was the third most successful concert residency in history.