Introducing Students The Fundamentals Of Musical Theater At Arts & Literacy Ps.007

In New York City the Coalition for Hispanic Family Services offers an Arts & Literacy Program in Brooklyn and Queens communities via their Youth Development Department. These programs partner with local schools within the DOE to offer free and quality Out of School care for families.

Crystal Simon is a theatre Teaching Artist at CHFS Arts & Literacy Program at P.S. 007 Louis F. Simeone located in Elmhurst Queens, New York. She has been working with students for the past several months to help them learn the fundamentals of Musical Theater. The On-Site Program Director Jiawen Hu said "We are so excited to offer theater classes to the Elmhurst community especially within the Asian and Latinx immigrant community here in Queens. A lot of the kids are learning and performing theater for the first time. We are creating an inclusive environment where every student can feel free to express themselves and find their own path through the use of art."

Teaching Artist Simon says the goal of her theatre class is to "combine both theatre arts and literacy together. Through this musical theater class, students are introduced to the fundamentals of theatre while also improving their literacy skills." Classes take place in the Auditorium at P.S 007 from Monday through Wednesday and every other Friday from 3:30 pm to 4:20 pm. Students' ages range from 7-9.

Students who are in Teaching Artist Simon's Musical Theatre class are exposed to elements such as acting, singing, and dancing. Besides being exposed to these forms of arts, the class allows students to build confidence, creativity, camaraderie and encourages students to find their own voice.

A third-grader Samragyi said, "I felt very insecure and didn't want to interact or share but doing musical theatre with Ms. Crystal makes me excited and nervous. I also like how we can be a theater family." Another third-grade student, said, "I was very shy before but I learned how to be loud during musical theatre because of my role." Lastly, a third-grader named Caleb said "This was my first time ever doing a play and it made me happy, excited, and nervous all at the same time. I even made new friends while doing musical theatre."

At the end of the 12-week rotation with Crystal Simon, the class will culminate apply what they have learned throughout the semester by putting on a small production. They will also have the opportunity to share with their families, school, and the local community.

A special thanks to Carolina Reyes, Teaching Artist & Musical Theater Director Crystal Simon, On-Site Program Director Jiawen Hu, and Students for contributing and participating to the article Introducing Students The Fundamentals Of Musical Theater at Arts & Literacy Ps.007 written by Carolina Reyes.

The Arts & Literacy Program partnership is supported by New York State Office of Mental Health, NYC Administration for Children's Services, NYC Department of Youth & Community Development, New York State Department of Health, New York State Office of Children & Family Services, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.