Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Intrepid Museum and Cornell Engineering Present POSTCARDS FROM EARTH: Holograms On An Interstellar Journey

The exhibit opens on Thursday, February 16.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Intrepid Museum and Cornell Engineering Present POSTCARDS FROM EARTH: Holograms On An Interstellar Journey

The Intrepid Museum and Cornell Engineering has announced the temporary exhibit, Postcards from Earth: Holograms on an Interstellar Journey, opening to the public at the Intrepid Museum on Thursday, February 16.

This compelling new exhibit highlights an experiment that investigates unique materials and approaches to develop a vehicle capable of reaching another star system at speeds never thought to be achievable. Rather than rockets or traditional spacecraft, the vehicles are a fleet of one thousand laser-propelled light sails, each adorned with shimmering holograms.

Holograms, the kind seen on passports and trading cards, may help stabilize the sail on its 40-trillion-mile trip. But they may also serve as carriers of artwork, images of life on Earth, to greet any beings that live on distant worlds. The prototypes in the exhibit represent a real space mission launching sometime this year on Alpha CubeSat, a project of the Space Systems Design in the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Cornell.

Alpha CubeSat will carry the first pieces of holographic art in space above its solar panels. Tilting your head from side to side often reveals different images, which allows for much more information than would be possible in a single flat picture.

On a mission to Alpha Centauri, the nearest star system, each sail could have a hologram with thousands of pictures - artwork, photos, and maybe even a map to Earth-it would be like sending a postcard to a distant star. By proving the sails can function in space, Alpha CubeSat hopes to pave the way for holograms on light sails, holograms that carry images of our home into the cosmos.

This thought experiment was created collaboratively by scientists and artists, driven by deep curiosity to discover the unknown. It imagines that life may exist in another world.

"As an institution dedicated to STEM education and inspiring the next generation of leaders, we are thrilled to showcase an exciting, thought-provoking experiment combining art with extraordinary achievements in space science," said Museum SVP, Exhibits, Education & Programs, Elaine Charnov. "The imagery is simply captivating; the technology is awe-inspiring."

"We are looking forward to this exciting exhibit, which I hope inspires wonder and excitement about both the technological progress we have made here on Earth and continued exploration elsewhere in the universe," said Mason Peck, the Stephen J. Fujikawa '77 Professor of Astronautical Engineering at Cornell. "This mission builds on a legacy deeply tied to Cornell, going back to Carl Sagan's Pioneer Plaque and the Voyager Golden Record. This pioneering exhibition of holography in space aims to be a reflection of humanity, and of all Earth-based life, as we venture out into the Cosmos."

Postcards from Earth: Holograms on an Interstellar Journey is free with Museum admission. For more information, visit intrepidmuseum.org/postcards-from-earth


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Caissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse Photo
Caissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse
Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. The production runs 12 August – 7 October 2023.
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapps WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages Photo
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages
Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read the reviews!
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away
Broadway vet Lawrence Merritt passed away on January 22, 2023. He succumbed to COVID/pneumonia at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Healing Center in NYC. Read more about Merritt's life and career.
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday Photo
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday
Watch footage of Will Swenson calling Neil Diamond via Facetime and the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to him!

More Hot Stories For You


Review Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World StagesReview Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages
January 25, 2023

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read the reviews!
Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and ScreenVideo: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen
January 25, 2023

Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp is officially back on the NYC stage! Without You, written and performed by Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Need a refresher on Anthony Rapp's epic career on and offstage? Check out video highlights of his career so far!
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed AwayBroadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away
January 25, 2023

Broadway vet Lawrence Merritt passed away on January 22, 2023. He succumbed to COVID/pneumonia at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Healing Center in NYC. Read more about Merritt's life and career.
Ariana DeBose to be Honored With the Human Rights Campaign Visibility AwardAriana DeBose to be Honored With the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award
January 25, 2023

The Human Rights Campaign – the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization – will honor Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose with the HRC Visibility Award. See how to purchase tickets to the event!
COMPANY Sets Dates & Cities For North American Tour Launching October 2023COMPANY Sets Dates & Cities For North American Tour Launching October 2023
January 25, 2023

Stephen Sondheim’s and George Furth’s Company will launch a North American tour this October, visiting more than 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season. See dates, cities, and how to purchase tickets!
share