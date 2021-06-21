Intrepid Museum To Offer Washington Heights Residents Free Museum Admission From June 21- June 27

Inspired by the movie In the Heights, the Intrepid Museum will join in the celebration of one of the most vibrant and historic communities in New York City by offering free Museum admission to residents of Washington Heights from Monday, June 21 - Sunday, June 27.

A valid government issued photo ID (or other valid documentation matching the valid government issued photo ID) with proof of residency in zip codes 10031,10032, 10033, 10034 or 10040 is required and must be presented in person at the Museum box office. Offer is limited to four tickets per identification.

More information can be found at https://www.intrepidmuseum.org/.