Intrepid Museum Continues Its Free Friday Series With A Screening Of STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN

The Intrepid Museum is once again extending its hours free of charge on select Fridays every month until September from 5:00pm-9:00pm. On Friday, July 29, visitors can explore the Museum for FREE and watch a movie on the flight deck of the historic aircraft carrier located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue).

In celebration of the Intrepid Museum's 40th anniversary, the movie nights will feature classic films also celebrating their 40th anniversary. This month, visitors can enjoy a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Members of the public are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to the Museum to view the film, free of charge, on a huge inflatable screen.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. Light concessions will be sold onsite, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcohol is NOT permitted. All exits are final; there is no reentry allowed. Movie will begin at sunset. Doors open at 5:00pm and close at 8:30pm (entry is not guaranteed and is subject to capacity; doors may close earlier).

Intrepid Museum members will receive priority access to the screening. The Museum strives to make all public programs accessible for people with disabilities. The film will be captioned for the hearing impaired.

The bridge will be closed all night and the Space Shuttle Pavilion will close at 8:00pm. For more information about the Museum or for up-to-date information on weather conditions, visit intrepidmuseum.org.

Free Fridays are a key component of the Museum's 40th anniversary. Throughout 2022, the Intrepid Museum will celebrate its history and remarkable 40-year journey from its founding in 1982 to becoming part of the fabric of New York City and a world-class cultural institution. The year-long commemoration will feature new exhibits, a preview of future restoration of historic spaces on Intrepid, content across the Museum's digital platforms highlighting key milestones from its history, and special in-person and virtual public and educational programming. While celebrating its past and present, the Museum will also take an aspirational look forward to its future.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided missile submarine. Through exhibitions, educational programming and the foremost collection of technologically groundbreaking aircraft and vessels, visitors of all ages and abilities are taken on an interactive journey through history to learn about American innovation and bravery.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Intrepid Museum's website, intrepidmuseum.org.