Interview: Meet the 14 Broadway Debuts from THE WHO'S TOMMY

The newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY is currently running at the Nederlander Theatre. The company features 16 Broadway debuts!

BroadwayWorld spoke with members of the company and asked what it means to them to be making their Broadway debut in The Who's Tommy.

See their responses below!

I feel so honored to be making my Broadway debut amongst 15 other debuts in my cast of 30. For me theatre has always been about the community aspect. And its ability to remind each other of our capacity for emotion. Our collective debut was a night full of deep emotion as we all achieved something we’ve worked towards for years in front of an audience who could feel that once in a lifetime energy. I couldn’t imagine a better group of people to have this collective experience with.

As the last chord swelled I looked into the lights and thought of all my friends and family whose shoulders I’ve stood upon and who are all a part of my tapestry.

Getting the call on October 16th, 2023 saying that I would be making my Broadway debut in The Who’s Tommy was a day I’ll never forget. Telling all those who have loved and supported me from the start and getting to share my debut with my family and friends in the audience is simply one of the coolest things I have ever experienced. My childhood dream became true and all the years of dedicating my life to this art form has paid off. I get to share my passion 8 shows a week and I am incredibly grateful. I’m riding my wave and I hope everyone gets to feel what I feel every night on Broadway. Everyone deserves their moment and I am soaking up every minute of mine.

If you are out there thinking that you can't find your way to Broadway past a specific birthday, then my debut in TOMMY is proof that you can. It's a reminder that if you don't succeed right out of the gate, it doesn't mean you are destined for failure. Go ahead, show up to the party late, most people consider it fashionable.

Quinten Kusheba (Tommy, Age 10)

Making my Broadway debut has been a dream come true, I am so fortunate to have such a supportive family. I will never forget the magic of my opening night bow and the unforgettable energy of the audience.The pride of wearing a cast jacket while signing playbills at the stage door is something I will never get tired of. I am so honored to share this experience with such an incredible cast and crew.

Tassy Kirbas (Ensemble/Chief Resident/US Acid Queen)

What making my Broadway debut in The Who’s Tommy means to me is that manifestation and fated points in time are real and come to be when in combination with hard work and devotion. It means that I share a dressing room with a collection of artists who are truly determined and devoted to making performance art, and that my energy fits right into the pocket of that. It means that I am meant to be where I am, exactly as I am, and that what is meant to be mine will flow to me. Being in theatre has helped shape me into an open-minded, compassionate, and fluid person – someone who can use their voice to help the people who are stripped of theirs, and their artistic gifts to share important stories that would have been drowned out and ignored otherwise. Making my Broadway debut next to fifteen other artists further confirmed for me that I am designed to transform, connect, aid, and take part in shaping the world into a place that better reflects the universe’s intentions.

Cecilia Ann Popp (Tommy, Age 4)

Making my Broadway debut in the Who’s Tommy been such an amazing experience! Getting to work with Tony award winning director Des McAnuff and with rock legend Pete Townshend has been a magical learning experience. I’ve made so many good friends – the entire Tommy company is like a second family for me. Every time I step onto that enormous stage my legs feel like they’re shaking, but then I realize that this is where I’m meant to be.

Reese Levine (Tommy, Age 10)

This amazing journey with The Who’s Tommy has been a dream come true. From getting to know our amazing cast, crew and creative team during rehearsal to being able to have fun in the show each night, it just kept getting better! I LOVE to go out there and get thrown around, put in a trash can, have a cigarette stuck in my mouth…Being part of this supportive cast and getting to perform with them each night is so special. Hearing and seeing the audience on their feet for us at the end of the show is exhilarating. I hope I can always remember how all of the little moments feel.

Since I was 4 years old I knew I wanted to be on Broadway. Making my Broadway debut in The Who’s Tommy has been a dream come true and one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I love everything about it -the music, the story, the design, the cast and crew, the production team, and the producers. I’m so honored and proud to be a part of such a powerful show about overcoming hard things, healing, and the importance of family and connection. I will always be grateful for this AMAZING JOURNEY.

Dee Tomasetta (Associate Choreographer, Swing, Dance Captain)

I feel the importance of musical theatre is having human connection and the privilege to tell impactful stories on stage. It is my greatest honor to have made my Broadway debut as the Associate Choreographer, Swing, and Dance Captain of our beloved show TOMMY. To help create and witness the magic that happens each night but also step into that magic on stage with this incredible company, has been the ultimate dream come true. I am so grateful for this chapter and amazing journey.

Brett Michael Lockley (Swing, U/S Hawker/Specialist, Pinball Lad 2)

Making my Broadway Debut means so much to me! It shows me that hard work and dedication does pay off! It tells me that persistence, passion, and perseverance are so important to the journey! And it reminds me that this is only the beginning, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store!

To make my broadway debut in Tommy is nothing short of surreal. I have gained a home away from home in ways I could never expect.

Cultivating this revival out of town with original creative team members, witnessing their vision and putting a new artistic touch on it has been an unforgettable journey. This is a dream come true and I will cherish this moment in time for as long as I live.

Jeremiah Alsop (Ensemble/ Allied Soldier/ Kevin's Father/ Pinball Lad 2/ Fight Captain, U/S Cousin Kevin)

As a Chicago actor, when people asked I would say I’d go to New York “if something ever takes me there,” rarely giving it much more thought. When the TOMMY team invited me to transfer with the production from The Goodman to Broadway, I couldn’t believe it was happening. Over the years I’d let people convince me that my dreams were too big or too far away but this year they became my reality! I’ve checked off just about every box I could dream up for a Broadway Debut. Above all, I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve made in this company- cast, crew, and creatives- and for everyone’s investment in being our best. This moment is the culmination of everyone who has invested in and believed in me even when I didn’t have faith in myself.

Mark Mitrano (they/them) (Ensemble/Pinball Lad #1, U/S Tommy Walker, Cousin Kevin)

Making my Broadway debut in the Who’s Tommy has been an absolute dream. To be able to develop something out of town and bring it to New York with almost all of the original cast is amazing. It’s an exciting step in one's career and you never know when or if you’ll get this chance so i’ve been soaking it up as much as I can. The bonds we’ve all made with each other from Chicago to here is what will carry on with me. This is our version of Tommy and we are very proud of it. This debut was wonderful and I am eternally grateful!

It has been an absolute DREAM to make my Broadway debut in “The Who’s Tommy.” I love this show and this cast, crew, and team so much. We really have created something beautiful, electric, and spectacular, and I am so proud to be a member of this company. I moved to New York 12 years ago with the goal of making it to Broadway, and I couldn’t have asked for a better show to do it with. I am so grateful to Des, Lorin, Rick, and Ron for their guidance and support. This show has pushed me and made me grow in ways I couldn’t even imagine. And the best, most wild part of it all is I get to share this with my partner who is also in the cast.