Interview: Alicia Witt, In Concert at 54 Below, Sunday, June 1

Photo by Tina Turnbow

Alicia Witt has played her piano-driven pop-rock music all over the world, including at the renowned Grand Ole Opry. Her music has been described as ‘sharply personal, boldly melodic pop originals in the Carole King/Billy Joel vein’ (Philadelphia Inquirer). She most recently starred opposite Nicolas Cage in the smash hit Longlegs, which grossed over $100 million in its theatrical release and has become the biggest indie movie of 2024. Last year she appeared on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” winning her first episode with her rendition of “Over The Rainbow” and prompting guesses that she was Vanessa Williams, Sarah McLachlan, and Sara Bareilles.

Alicia is well-known for her four decades-long career as a prolific TV/film actor (beginning with David Lynch’s Dune at the age of 7). Her over 100 credits include Netflix’s 2022 hit I Care A Lot; “Orange Is The New Black;” “The Walking Dead;” ABC’s “Nashville;” FX’s “Justified;” “Twin Peaks” (2017 and 1990); Two Weeks Notice; Mr Holland’s Opus; “The Sopranos;” “Cybill;” Urban Legend; and Fun, for which she received the first acting award given at the Sundance Film Festival (1994), and an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Photo by Travis Commeau

In theater, Alicia has appeared in the West End, at the Royal Court Theater in London, at the Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles, and at the Williamstown Theater Festival.

After discovering the ticketed music streaming platform, StageIt.com through a tweet of Alicia's in 2020, a friendship has blossomed. I had the absolute pleasure to chat with her this week ahead of her upcoming show at 54 Below on June 1, 2025.

Tell me about your journey into the arts.

I made my first movie when I was 7 (David Lynch’s Dune) completely by accident, and it completely changed my life, needless to say. The seed was planted for a love of performing - I’ll never forget the sense I had on the set of knowing with certainty that I was going to want to do this for a living for the rest of my life.

The casting director for Dune, Jane Jenkins, had been searching to no avail for the right little girl to play this role - a child who had been born with the knowledge of generations of reverend mothers, and a vocabulary and comprehension to match it. Jane reached out to the 80’s variety show That’s Incredible to see if they had any children who’d appeared that might fit the bill; they sent her my VHS tape, and next thing I knew I was asked to audition for her in NYC. This led to an audition for Tavid, and the rest was history. I was fortunate enough to work with him four times in total over the decades.

But I also started playing piano at 7 - classical lessons that quickly multiplied to four lessons a week, including from a Boston University professor - and competitions that yielded 16 state, national and international wins. It seemed possible that an alternate path for me was trying to get into Juilliard or the like, and pursuing a career as a classical pianist. but by age 13, I was starting to spend time in LA, got my first agent and was auditioning regularly for movies - and I knew I didn’t want to give that up to focus on classical music full time, which that would have required.

I always knew I wanted to make up my own music and record it and play it in front of audiences - exactly like I’ll be doing at 54 below this Sunday. I can remember sitting at the upright piano in my darkened tiny living room in Worcester, Mass. and playing to an imaginary crowd assembled there.

Photo by Jeremy Cowart

Although it took me a few years to get brave enough to start sharing my original music out in the world (my first release was in 2009, and I’ve released seven albums/EPs in total so far, along with countless singles), music remained of tantamount importance throughout my life. I played background music for years to support both my music lessons and my move to LA/pursuit of acting. My longest gig was at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in the famed lobby lounge - I did that for over two and a half years. It wasn’t until I was cast on Cybill and it was officially picked up as a series that I was able to give them my two weeks notice.

But music has been a big part of several of the acting roles I’ve had over the years too. I sang with Randy Newman on Ally Mcbeal, my character on Cybill had my piano abilities worked in, and I played singer-songwriters in several of my Hallmark Christmas movies, including my last one, 2020’s Christmas Tree Lane. I wrote both the original songs I sing in it - and there have been numerous other original songs of mine used in my other Christmas movies for the soundtrack. I have done the 24-hour musicals off-Broadway many times as well. I learned the clarinet for my role in Mr Holland’s Opus, too!

Many of your fans first discovered you from film and television. When did you discover you had a talent for writing songs?

Photo by Cyndi Hornsby Snaller

I think I always knew I did, and always knew this was supposed to be part of my purpose, but it took me until about 2007 to realize the time had come to share them. And to become brave enough to not only share, but even to write consistently. once I came to this understanding (which was immediately following the end of a long relationship that wasn’t right any more) - the songs just started pouring out of me. Up until that point I’d write one, think it was pretty decent, then write the next and get frustrated and not write again for a few years. The key to doing this is to write constantly and to understand that not every song is going to be a winner or get recorded, or even heard necessarily. At this point I’ve perhaps written 500 finished songs - at a modest guess.

With your standout performance last year in Longlegs, what's on the horizon as far as your film work? (Please tell us we can expect a new Hallmark film!)

I have two new movies in ’the can’ as they say - the werewolf film Shiver, opposite Maddie Ziegler and a wonderful YA cast (Greg Kinnear and some other excellent veteran actors are in it too) - and also a thriller tentatively titled Monster, opposite Djimon Honsou, Lauren Lavera and others, from the team behind the Saw franchise. That one will be released through Paramount at some point later this year, I believe.

Looking ahead, are there any cities you have yet to play, that you would love to?

I am looking forward to hopefully performing in Italy for the first time this August! My agent and I are working on booking this currently. also planning some UK/EU shows for October. I just played Dublin for the very first time and it was an electrifying thrill - the audience was incredibly supportive and they all unanimously requested that I play Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe’ for my encore - so I did, with no practice! They thankfully sang along with me so I had support.

Also, we’re working on my - incredibly! - very first Florida tour. We may add this to my Christmas tour this year.

You have a gift for connecting with your fans. Tell me a little bit about what the FANily means to you.

It’s almost impossible to put it into words. I just played in Nashville and so many of my self-titled ‘FANily’ showed up - many travelling great distances to be there, and bringing the most thoughtful presents on top of that. Including cod treats for Ernest (Witt's dog) - which is his love language. We really found each other during those fateful first months of 2020’s pandemic, but what surprised me most was the bonds that formed between so many of them - the true friendships. I couldn’t ask for a greater gift than to know I’ve helped connect people in this way. It’s the entire reason I make music - the feeling I get from being completely glued in to an audience and knowing that at least for those moments, we are one - despite our differences and how little we may seem to have in common, we’re all linked through that song and that moment of pure love and awareness. That’s the greatest feeling I know. and I never stop feeling immeasurably honored to get to be that conduit when people come out to my shows.

Photo by Nora Schaefer

Your EP Witness (2023) is in constant rotation in my car and your song "Anyway" from your EP Alicia Witt (2009) is one of my all-time favorite songs. When can we expect a new record of your original music?

Thank you, my dear one!!! That’s such a thrill to know - the thought that my words and music have found their way into the soundtrack of your life. "Anyway" in particular is such a personal song - and it was the first one I ever released. It tells the story of a toxic relationship, from being in the mire of it, to mourning the end, to celebrating being finally done with it - in three and a half minutes. I still get shivers thinking about it. I promise to play it for you on Sunday! And yes - my new album, inspired largely by the passing of my beloved friend and mentor David Lynch, is in the works! I’m hoping to have it recorded in the next few months, and when I go up to Portland, Maine the day before 54 Below, I’ll be meeting with a legendary producer who is likely going to be collaborating with me on this project. This will be a very special collection of songs with an ethereal and hopefully transcendent sound all its own - probably more akin to what you’ll hear on Sunday, which will be just me and the grand piano, telling stories through song.

See Alicia Witt IN CONCERT on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 54 Below on 254 W 54th St. in Manhattan. Tickets are on sale HERE

There is a special Meet & Greet with Witt on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1 pm. There are limited tickets left and you do have to have a ticket for the concert at 54 Below to attend the Meet & Greet. Purchase your tickets here

Not in NYC? Have no fear, the concert will be livestreamed. (Tickets available here)

Follow Alicia Witt on Instagram @aliciawitty and Facebook @alicia.witt

Watch a livestream, from the comfort of your own home, on StageIt