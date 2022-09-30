Industry Reading Of PERFECT LIFE, A New Musical Will Be Performed Next Week

There will be an industry reading of Perfect Life, a new musical on October 3rd at 4:30 pm.

Perfect Life is a fun and touching piece about one man's search for his lost wife and their happiness. On the way, he is confronted by the truth of the past, the hope, and of love.

Music by Tony, Emmy, and Drama Desk winner Larry Hochman (Book of Mormon, Scottsboro Boys) and Marky Elliot (Prince and the Pauper, Romper Room), Lyrics by Marky Elliot, Book and Additional Lyrics by Laurie Hochman (Ghost Girls), and Story by Marky Elliot and Laurie Hochman. Perfect Life is based on the Musical One Man Band (Original Book by Celeste Lecesne).

The cast includes Jonathan Mousset (Jersey Boys - North Shore), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof - Broadway), Harry Patrick Christian (Water in my Hands), Mia Scarpa (Always... Patsy Cline - Music Theatre of CT), Morgan Smart (6888 The Musical - Broadway bound), and Taylor Simon (Songs for a New World - Imaginary Theatre).

Directed by Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me - Broadway) and Music Directed by Bryan Blaskie (The Boy from Oz - LA).

Please email PerfectLifeMusical@gmail.com for more information and reservations.