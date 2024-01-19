Indira Varma and Rami Malek to Star in OEDIPUS in London in 2025

The Old Vic has announced the world premiere of Ella Hickson’s Oedipus, starring Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, No Time To Die) and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma (Present Laughter, Game of Thrones).

Based on Sophocles’ play from c. 429 BC, this adaptation by Old Vic Associate Artist Ella Hickson will be co-directed by Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter in a strictly limited run from January 2025.

The Old Vic Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus, said:

‘Sophocles’ play, arguably the best-plotted tale ever told, is the original detective story. 2,450 years since it was written, we still we find ourselves captivated by the intractable questions at the core of its drama: of the sometimes destructive outcomes in our quest for knowledge; how much we’re in control of our fate, or if we’re mostly living out a pre-written script that we’re completely powerless to change. I’m so excited to be co-directing this extraordinary play, in a dazzling new version by Ella Hickson, alongside the phenomenal choreographer Hofesh Shechter. And I am thrilled to announce the brilliant Rami Malek and Indira Varma in the lead roles.’

Photo Credit: Matt Humphrey