Independent Reviewers of New England Vote To Eliminate IRNE Awards

The Independent Reviewers of New England have voted to disband and cease administering their annual theatre awards, which they have presented since 1995. In a statement the organization stated:

At the end of each season, we have looked back, assessed our accomplishments and achievements, and undertaken planning for the next year.

This year, our organization has determined that while we have remained steadfast to fulfilling our original mission - to honor small theater, encourage diversity, and host a gala celebration annually - the proliferation of new companies has made it increasingly difficult for our small number of reviewers to adequately cover the field. As we do not wish to diminish our legacy by trying to do the impossible, a majority of members have voted to cease operations.

Everything has a time, a purpose, and a life span, and we acknowledge that this is the time to close the curtain on the IRNEs. We've had a good run.

The IRNE Facebook page will remain in operation, for reviewers to post reviews and items of interest to the theater community.

