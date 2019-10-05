Immersive Production Of Mickle Maher's AN APOLOGY... Comes To NYC This Halloween

Robert Malbrough and Zeynep Akca present a strictly limited engagement of AN APOLOGY FOR THE COURSE AND OUTCOME OF CERTAIN EVENTS DELIVERED BY DOCTOR JOHN FAUSTUS ON THIS HIS FINAL EVENING by Mickle Maher.

This thrilling new roving site-specific production of Mickle Maher's diabolically clever play tours two boroughs of New York City from October 25-31 for three performances only!

Directed by Robert Malbrough, AN APOLOGY FOR THE COURSE AND OUTCOME OF CERTAIN EVENTS DELIVERED BY DOCTOR JOHN FAUSTUS ON THIS HIS FINAL EVENING stars Geoffrey Hellauer Geiger as John Faustus and Rachel Weekley as Mephistopheles.

Drunk, disturbed, and existentially challenged, John Faustus returns from the future with a distinct need to apologize to someone... anyone... maybe even you...

Each performance of this riveting play will take place at an entirely different location. Offering a truly unique experience every night:

October 25 is in the crypt beneath The Church of the Intercession in Harlem! Countless people have been entombed at this 110-year-old Gothic Revivalist Cathedral, and New York City landmark, including the cathedral's architect. The perfect location to come face-to-face with evil.

October 26 is in a storefront in the heart of the East Village just steps from Thompson Square Park!

October 31 is a special 11PM Halloween performance in Bushwick! This former industrial space is the perfect location to witness Faustus' final hour on earth in real time, and is just steps away from the best bars and restaurants in Bushwick for post-show revelry! Hosted by Bushwick's 4th Floor Studios.

AN APOLOGY FOR THE COURSE AND OUTCOME OF CERTAIN EVENTS DELIVERED BY DOCTOR JOHN FAUSTUS ON THIS HIS FINAL EVENING premiered in 1999 at Theater Oobleck in Chicago. It was revived 10 years later in 2009 to rave reviews and numerous awards, including 10 Best Plays of 2009 (Time Out Chicago) and Best of Fringe (Chicago Tribune.)

Unseen in New York since its brief appearance in the 2001 NY Fringe Festival, this multi-venue site-specific production celebrates the 20th anniversary of this maddeningly profound play.

GEOFFREY HELLAUER GEIGER is a former newspaper editor from Humble, Texas with several years of character acting experience in the Houston area. He last appeared in Ennui at Theater for the New City. Stage credits include: Black Coffee (Hercule Poirot), Into the Woods (The Baker), The Lion in Winter (Geoffrey), Greetings! (Mickey), The Foreigner (Ellard), and Love's Labour's Lost (Costard). He has studied under veteran actors and directors Niki Flacks and Bruce Ornstein.

RACHEL WEEKLEY is an NYC based performer. They graduated from Ohio University with a BFA in performance and spent four years training and performing with The American Mime Theater. They are currently a company member of SCOWL, a stage combat oriented wrestling league, and a company member of Vulcan Theater. If you'd like to see more of their work, you can find it at www.rachelweekley.com or follow them on Instagram @rachel.weekley

ROBERT MALBROUGH is a Brooklyn-based, Texas-born mover, shaker, and fledgling noodle maker with a background in new play development. He recently directed and designed an immersive production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Asheville North Carolina, which was loved by Stephen Trask and loathed by the nearby regional theatre. Other previous directing credits include Abandon All Hope, The Lover, and the world-premieres of A Shield No Longer, Don't Talk to Strangers, and The Unexamined Life. He is currently developing a piece of object theatre based on his many assumptions about the Tony-Winning play The Ferryman, and a post-modern mangling of Titus Andronicus replete with Harry Nillson covers.

ZEYNEP AKCA is an interdisciplinary theatre artist from Istanbul, Turkey. She is a 2018 graduate of Baruch College and is currently working on her MA in Applied Theatre. She is currently working on developing new and reimagined works with fellow artists. In addition to producing AN APOLOGY FOR THE COURSE AND OUTCOME OF CERTAIN EVENTS DELIVERED BY DOCTOR JOHN FAUSTUS ON THIS HIS FINAL EVENING she is working on SCOWL: Laddermageddon with Ashley Rogers. Her favorite producing credits include: The Argentinian Prostitute Play (Broadway Bound Theatre Festival), O, Earth (CUNY Grad Center), Cabaret, and Next to Normal (Baruch College). Instagram: @zeynakca

Mickle Maher is a playwright based in Chicago, Illinois. His plays have appeared Off-Broadway and around the world, and have been supported by grants from the NEA, the Rockefeller MAP fund, and Creative Capital. They include The Hunchback Variations, The Strangerer, Spirits to Enforce, and It is Magic (Theater Oobleck), Cyrano (translator) and The Cabinet (Redmoon Theater), and Lady Madeline (Steppenwolf). He is a cofounder of Chicago's Theater Oobleck, and has taught playwriting and related subjects at the University of Chicago, Columbia College, and Northwestern University. He recently wrote the book and lyrics for Small Ball a new musical about basketball commissioned by the Catastrophic Theatre and Daryl Morey, the General Manager of the Houston Rockets. His plays are published by Hope and Nonthings.

AN APOLOGY FOR THE COURSE AND OUTCOME OF CERTAIN EVENTS DELIVERED BY DOCTOR JOHN FAUSTUS ON THIS HIS FINAL EVENING runs October 25-31 at various venues in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Tickets are $20 General Admission. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 7th!

For tickets, and more information on venues and performance times visit apologybyfaust.eventbrite.com





