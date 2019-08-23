Idris Elba and James Corden Make Surprise Cameo on Taylor Swift's New Album LOVER

Fellow CATS co-stars Idris Elba and James Corden make a surprise appearance on Taylor Swift's newest album Lover!

The eleventh song on the album, "London Boy," opens with a spoken clip, in which an unidentified person says: "We can go driving on my scooter... you know, just round London."

Swift's fanbase has identified THE VOICE Idris Elba, and the clip comes from when Elba was a guest on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in March 2017. If you really listen to the clip, you can also hear Corden saying, "Oh I'd..." before he's cut off by Swift's laugh.

In the interview in 2017 where the clip was taken from, Elba was discussing his plans for an upcoming date that he'd auctioned off for the charity W.E. Can Lead, which supports schoolgirls in Sierra Leone and across West Africa. He suggested a trip on his scooter around London, and Corden replied, "Oh I'd love a ride on your scooter."

Listen to the song and watch the original interview clip below!

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musicalfor a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.





