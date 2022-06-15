Idina Menzel to Host HARMONIOUS LIVE! on Disney+

In honor of World Music Day, Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada will livestream "Harmonious Live!," a special performance of the EPCOT nighttime spectacular at Walt Disney World, on Tuesday, June 21 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Hosted by Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel ("Frozen," "Wicked") with special guest Auli'i Cravalho ("Moana"), the live event from Disney Branded Television celebrates the transcendent power of music with a medley of classic Disney music reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world, all performed by a live orchestra and ensemble of international vocalists.

"Harmonious Live!" will give viewers the best seat in the house to one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created at Disney Parks. Through an innovative combination of floating giant screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers, audiences can enter the amazing worlds inspired by "Moana," "Aladdin," "Coco," "The Lion King," "Mulan," and other classic stories.

Colorful animations and effects dance and transform as Harmonious weaves familiar Disney music and stories together in brand new ways. Through unique perspectives as diverse as the world itself, the soundtrack embraces multiple languages as the show brings cultures from around the world together to unlock the magic of possibility, showing Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all.

Following the livestream, "Harmonious Live!" will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada for subscribers to stream anytime. "Harmonious Live!" is a Film 45 production.

Watch a teaser for the upcoming special here:

She rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time.

Menzel has also been seen in Lifetime's recent Beaches remake and in Prime Video's musical adaption of Cinderella.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.