Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth have both taken to Instagram to share some special behind-the-scenes photos from the newly released Wicked movie. In the photos, we see the original Wicked stars interacting and embracing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as they patch the torch to the next generation. Take a look at the photos below but, fair warning, they contain spoilers from the film.

Spoiler warning: Details follow for major cameos in Part One of the new Wicked film.

The biggest cameos in the new film- both in significance and actual screen time- come from the musical's original leading ladies: Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. Of course, the two Broadway stars originated the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, and appear here as storytellers who relay rich Ozian history to the citizens of Emerald City.

They lend their characteristic vocals to the extended Wiz-O-Mania sequence, which features newly written music and lyrics from Schwartz. Two comedic moments include Menzel showcasing her legendary Elphaba battle cry and Chenoweth clapping her hand over Glinda's (Ariana Grande's) mouth as she attempts to sing.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.