Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth React to WICKED Film Casting News

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the film adaptation of Wicked has finally found its stars in Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The feature will be directed by In the Heights director Jon M. Chu, which will reunite him with cinematographer Alice Brooks.

Original Broadway stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share their congratulations to the cast of the film.

"May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us," wrote Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway.

Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. https://t.co/2avPFA9OBk - Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 5, 2021

The original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, shared a throwback picture from when she met a younger Ariana after a production of Wicked, along with a tweet from 2011 when Ariana said Glinda is a dream role of hers. "I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you, you were destined for this role," wrote Chenoweth.

I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you, you were destined for this role. Congratulations @ArianaGrande! The best Glinda you will be with Cynthia by your side ?? I love you!! ?‍a??i???? @WICKED_Musical #wicked pic.twitter.com/yUnboWPcVW - Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 5, 2021

The film adaptation of Wicked is being produced by Marc Platt Productions and will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.

Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.