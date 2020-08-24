Idina Menzel, Vanessa Williams, Lily Tomlin, Gloria Steinem and More Join WOMEN TAKE THE STAGE Online Concert and Rally

WOMEN TAKE THE STAGE is a free virtual concert taking place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 9:00 PM – 10:15 PM EDT.

On August 26th at 9pm ET, a free virtual concert will be taking place, marking milestones in women's voting rights and inspiring people to vote, support free, fair and safe elections, and help increase the number of women in elected office.

Those taking part in Women Take the stage include: Alicia Garza (Co-founder, Supermajority); Andrea Jenkins (Trailblazing transgender politician); Billie Jean King (Tennis icon); Carol Jenkins (CEO of ERA Coalition); Charlotte Mangin (Director, UNLADYLIKE2020); Debbie Almontaser (Emgage NY Metro); Dolores Huerta (Legendary labor leader); Gail Small (Executive Director, Native Action); Gloria Steinem (Groundbreaking feminist & writer); Glynda Carr (CEO, Higher Heights for America); Rev. Jacqui Lewis (Anti-racism leader); Jennifer Siebel Newsom (Women's Suffrage Centennial Commissioner, filmmaker, CA First Partner); Judy Gold (Comedian, actor, writer); Kierra Johnson (Deputy Executive Director, National LGBTQ Task Force); Letitia James (New York's first and current African American Attorney General); Lily Tomlin (Actor, writer, comedian); Megan Smith (CEO of shift7 and 3rd Chief Technology Officer of the US); Mia Ives-Rublee (Founder, Women's March Disability Caucus); Mona Lake Jones (Poet Laureate of Seattle); Ruth Simmons (Ivy League's first African American president, current president of an HBCU); Staceyann Chin & Zuri (Spoken-word poet & daughter); Teresa Younger (CEO, Ms. Foundation for Women); Tina Tchen (CEO of Time's Up); Vanessa Williams (Actor, singer); Be Steadwell; BETTY; The Chicks; Dance Brigade DGLS; Indigo Girls; Kate Pierson; Martha; Redbonel Morley; Pura Fé; Skip the Needle and Sweet Honey in the Rock.

Tune in below!

For more information visit: https://womentakethestage.org/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You