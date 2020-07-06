Idina Menzel, Jessie Mueller, Andrew Barth Feldman and More to Appear on New Podcast E-TICKET TO BROADWAY

David Alpert, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the launch of E-TICKET TO BROADWAY, a brand new podcast that features Broadway stars chatting about their love of the Disney Theme Parks. Guests include Tony-award winner Disney Queen herself Idina Menzel, Disney on Broadway's first leading lady Tony-nominee Susan Egan, Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes, Tony-award winner Jessie Mueller, and Aladdin's Michael James Scott. The podcast is available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to podcasts. Find it now at BPN.fm/ETTB and www.eticketpodcast.com.

"Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks!

Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth. After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners.

Please keep your hands, arms, and legs inside the podcast at all times."

Guests on the podcast include Drama Desk-nominee Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots), Drama Desk-nominee Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton, American Idiot), Outer Critics Circle nominee Gilles Chiasson (Rent, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Tony-nominee Susan Egan ("Hercules," Beauty and the Beast), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn, "Tangled: The Series"), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Deedee Magno Hall (Wicked, Miss Saigon, "Steven Universe"), Tony Award-winner Lena Hall (Hedwig, Kinky Boots), Tony-nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent, "Frozen"), Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Carousel, Waitress), Drama Desk-nominee Julia Murney (The Wild Party, Wicked), Joseph Jefferson-nominee Kate Reinders (Gypsy, Wicked, "High School Musical the Musical the Series"), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't too Proud), Gabrielle Ruiz (In the Heights, Evita, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Jessica Rush (Tina, Jersey Boys), Michael James Scott (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), Tony-nominee Keala Settle (Waitress, "The Greatest Showman"), Tony-nominee Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, Newsies, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist").

"E-Ticket to Broadway" will be featured on the Broadway Podcast Network's Town Hall Live video event on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 7:00pm EST. In addition to Alpert, the discussion will feature Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), and former Disney Imagineer, Tony Award-winning Producer, and BPN Co-Founder and CEO Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde). The group will chat about their experiences at the Disney Parks, play games, and celebrate the upcoming 65th Anniversary of Disneyland. To watch the event, which serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund, visit: bpn.fm/ettb-live at the scheduled time.

"To know me is to know I love Disneyland," remarks Alpert. "Although from a young age I've always been focused on becoming a director and have made that my career in New York City, I grew up going to the park with my family, and in 2005 worked as an Attractions Cast Member on the Autopia. This podcast intersects two of my passions, and it's been a joy to chat with my Broadway pals who are fellow Disney Parks enthusiasts. It's my hope that the podcast brings joy and happiness to the listeners."

Alex Parrish composed original music for the podcast, and original artwork is by Paul Culos. Tyler Dobies and Eric Shorey provide additional voiceovers.

The Podcast has teamed with GIlana's Fund, and will donate part of the profits from the Patreon page to the organization. Gilana's Fund, created after Alpert's sister Gilana passed away in 2007, has raised over $100,000 and supports organizations that promote justice, inclusion, equality, and acceptance. Learn more at www.gilanasfund.org.

"I'm taking my cue from Walt Disney who premiered his television show "Walt Disney's Disneyland" on Wednesday evenings in 1954, so each new episode will drop on Wednesdays. The "Rope Drop Overture" trailer, which explains the 'why' behind the podcast, as well episodes with Susan Egan, Andrew Barth Feldman, Eden Espinosa, and Lesli Margherita are all currently available."

To learn more, visit www.eticketpodcast.com, BPN.fm/ETTB, and follow @ETicketToBroadway on Instagram.

The Podcast is available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

