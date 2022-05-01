Iconic Rock Group FOREIGNER Announces The Best of Foreigner 4 Live: The Las Vegas Edition Vinyl Set

"Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Urgent," "Break It Up", "Juke Box Hero." FOREIGNER's timeless anthems continue to rock the charts, with ten multi-platinum albums, sixteen Top 30 hits and album sales now exceeding 80 million copies. Now, as part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the groundbreaking album, FOREIGNER '4,' the band releases The Best of FOREIGNER 4 Live: The Last Vegas Edition, a very special digitally recorded and mastered live performance of these principal tracks on a stunning red vinyl edition available at Walmart on May 6, 2022. One of FOREIGNER's most iconic works, '4' is certified eight times platinum by the RIAA making it one of the biggest rock albums of all time. It spent more weeks at #1 than any artist in the history of Atlantic Records, outpacing such giants of the era as Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, Genesis and many more.

The Best of Foreigner 4 Live: The Las Vegas Edition includes several unique performances, such as 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' with a 56-piece orchestra and chorus. Other highlights include the opening songs, 'Night Life' and 'Woman In Black,' which together illustrate the weight and musicality of this incredible band. One of the most important tracks is a stunning performance of 'Juke Box Hero' featuring Led Zeppelin 's heir apparent, Jason Bonham on drums. The solo section gives a nod to their epic hit, 'Whole Lotta Love.'

Recently, FOREIGNER rocked the Las Vegas strip with an exclusive headlining residency show at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in March and April 2022. The show, entitled "The Best Of Foreigner 4 Live," was also a celebration of the 40th anniversary of FOREIGNER's biggest selling album.

FOREIGNER's lineup includes founder and Songwriters Hall of Fame member Mick Jones , the visionary maestro whose stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents continue to escalate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons; lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock's greatest showmen who has led FOREIGNER into the digital age while inspiring a whole new generation of fans; noted bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado.

The Best of FOREIGNER 4 Live: The Last Vegas Edition Tracklist:

Side One:1. NIGHTLIFE / 2. WOMAN IN BLACK / 3. BREAK IT UP / 4. URGENTSide Two:1. WAITING FOR A GIRL LIKE YOU / 2. GIRL ON THE MOON / 3. JUKE BOX HERO/WHOLE LOTTA LOVE

