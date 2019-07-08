INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - July 8th - OKLAHOMA and FRANKIE AND JOHNNY Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Oklahoma! (4.36%), Hadestown (3.47%), Beetlejuice (3.32%), Pretty Woman (2.51%) and Ain't Too Proud (2.05%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Frankie and Johnny (2.24%), Burn This (1.37%), What The Constitution Means to Me (1.34%), The Ferryman (1.28%) and To Kill A Mockingbird(0.42%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (3.13%), Jagged Little Pill (0.39%), The Music Man (0.18%), .

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+2,760), Pretty Woman (+1,388), Come From Away (+793), Wicked (+631) and Hadestown (+433).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-216), Book of Mormon (-205), Chicago (-13), What The Constitution Means to Me (1) and Frankie and Johnny (1).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+5,353), Hamilton (+4,989), Wicked (+4,023), Ain't Too Proud (+1,629) and My Fair Lady(+1,202).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Pretty Woman (-26,396), Dear Evan Hansen (-17,726), Mean Girls (-8,759), Moulin Rouge (-8,072) and The Phantom of the Opera (-7,163).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,323), Moulin Rouge (+966), Wicked (+857), Frozen (+775) and King Kong (+770).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,083), Hadestown (+666), Beetlejuice (+400), Dear Evan Hansen (+394) and Be More Chill (+309).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-125), Manhattan Theatre Club (1), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (2), King Kong (7) and Burn This (8).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were The Lion King (+8,916), Oklahoma! (+6,494), Hadestown (+3,759), Beetlejuice (+2,974) and Aladdin (+2,498).

The shows with the least growth were The Music Man (-15), 2nd Stage (18), Manhattan Theatre Club (25), To Kill A Mockingbird (27) and What The Constitution Means to Me (27).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Oklahoma

Top Play - Frankie and Johnny











Related Articles

Industry Classifieds