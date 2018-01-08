INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/8



This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 255,197 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,207,509. The average ticket price was $126.21.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -16.71%. Versus last year, attendance was down -29.01%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -36.04% vs. last week and down -35.21% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $126.21 is down $-38.13 compared to last week and down $-12.07 compared to last year.