INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/8
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/7/2018.
This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 255,197 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,207,509. The average ticket price was $126.21.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -16.71%. Versus last year, attendance was down -29.01%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -36.04% vs. last week and down -35.21% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $126.21 is down $-38.13 compared to last week and down $-12.07 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
HAMILTON
$3,132,598
THE LION KING
$2,622,799
HELLO, DOLLY!
$2,206,170
WICKED
$1,926,621
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
$1,744,820
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE CHILDREN ($217,788), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART ($259,548), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($407,628), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($453,677), JUNK ($465,747)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
JUNK
$8,273
THE CHILDREN
$-18,414
JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART
$-32,065
FARINELLI AND THE KING
$-61,567
LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
$-223,770
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-1,374,446), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-912,505), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-862,986), ANASTASIA ($-791,218), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-777,808)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
HAMILTON
$291.24
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
$218.38
HELLO, DOLLY!
$190.09
THE LION KING
$173.22
THE BOOK OF MORMON
$153.90
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART ($49.91), THE CHILDREN ($57.77), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($71.02), JUNK ($74.02), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($77.63)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
122.43%
HELLO, DOLLY!
120.55%
THE BOOK OF MORMON
111.44%
WICKED
108.25%
HAMILTON
108.18%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE CHILDREN (31.65%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (39.3%), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART (40.8%), JUNK (41.97%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (59.61%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HAMILTON
101.8%
COME FROM AWAY
101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
101.5%
THE BOOK OF MORMON
101.2%
ANASTASIA
100.4%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE CHILDREN (72.5%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (73.4%), JUNK (74.3%), KINKY BOOTS (76.7%), BEAUTIFUL (77.4%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE LION KING
1568
FARINELLI AND THE KING
710
JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART
430
JUNK
157
HAMILTON
2
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SCHOOL OF ROCK (-3914), KINKY BOOTS (-3260), CHICAGO (-2575), BEAUTIFUL (-2469), WICKED (-2320)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!