WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/8

 Jan. 8, 2018  



Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/7/2018.


This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 255,197 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,207,509. The average ticket price was $126.21.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -16.71%. Versus last year, attendance was down -29.01%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -36.04% vs. last week and down -35.21% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $126.21 is down $-38.13 compared to last week and down $-12.07 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,132,598
THE LION KING $2,622,799
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,206,170
WICKED $1,926,621
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,744,820


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE CHILDREN ($217,788), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART ($259,548), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($407,628), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($453,677), JUNK ($465,747)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

JUNK $8,273
THE CHILDREN $-18,414
JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART $-32,065
FARINELLI AND THE KING $-61,567
LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS $-223,770


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-1,374,446), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-912,505), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-862,986), ANASTASIA ($-791,218), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-777,808)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $291.24
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $218.38
HELLO, DOLLY! $190.09
THE LION KING $173.22
THE BOOK OF MORMON $153.90


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART ($49.91), THE CHILDREN ($57.77), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($71.02), JUNK ($74.02), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($77.63)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 122.43%
HELLO, DOLLY! 120.55%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 111.44%
WICKED 108.25%
HAMILTON 108.18%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE CHILDREN (31.65%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (39.3%), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART (40.8%), JUNK (41.97%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (59.61%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.8%
COME FROM AWAY 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.2%
ANASTASIA 100.4%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE CHILDREN (72.5%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (73.4%), JUNK (74.3%), KINKY BOOTS (76.7%), BEAUTIFUL (77.4%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING 1568
FARINELLI AND THE KING 710
JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART 430
JUNK 157
HAMILTON 2


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SCHOOL OF ROCK (-3914), KINKY BOOTS (-3260), CHICAGO (-2575), BEAUTIFUL (-2469), WICKED (-2320)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author



  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 1/4 - WAITRESS, LOVE NEVER DIES, and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: January 4, 2018
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/2
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 12/29 - FIDDLER, LES MIS, LOVE NEVER DIES, and More!
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/27
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 12/22 - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE LORAX, and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com