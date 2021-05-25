IN THE HEIGHTS, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Will Premiere Special Screenings at Frameline Film Festival

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

On June 11th and 12th, fans in San Francisco will be able to enjoy premieres of movie musicals "In The Heights" and "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" at Frameline Film Festival.

The highly anticipated musical movies are the marquee screenings of Frameline's first-ever Pride Movie Nights event, presented in partnership with the MLB team and SF Pride, according to Variety.

The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

The film is set to premiere June 11th in theaters and on HBO Max.

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Patel) and his loving mum (Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The movie musical will be officially released on Amazon Prime Video in September.

