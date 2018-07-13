IN THE HEIGHTS 10th Anniversary Vinyl Boxed Set Now Available

Today marks the release of the IN THE HEIGHTS 3-LP Vinyl Box Set to celebrate the landmark Tenth Anniversary of the label's Grammy Award winning Original Broadway Cast Recording. It is available exclusively through Barnes & Noble. To purchase the album, please visit: http://smarturl.it/intheheights-vinyl/barnesnoblevinyl

IN THE HEIGHTS - created by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda - has become the 4th bestselling cast album since it was released in 2008. Available now for the first time on vinyl, the box set features newly remastered audio, 21 tracks and 90 minutes of music, and a 12" x 12" booklet with full lyrics, original Broadway show photos, a synopsis, and a liner note from director Thomas Kail. An MP3 download card is also included.

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, IN THE HEIGHTS features Latin, Salsa and Hip-Hop-infused music, conceived and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musical has gone on to be produced around the globe and a feature film is in development. The IN THE HEIGHTS original Broadway cast album was produced by Andrés Levin and Kurt Deutsch.

IN THE HEIGHTS is the quintessential New York musical, about a vibrant and tight-knit community at the top of the island of Manhattan. The music pulses with the hopes and dreams of three generations as they struggle to forge an identity in a neighborhood on the brink of transition.

IN THE HEIGHTS was conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with book by Quiara Alegría Hudes; music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda; and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman. The show was directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler; with Alex Lacamoire serving as music director. It originally opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on March 9, 2008, produced by Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Jill Furman, Sander Jacobs, Robyn Goodman, Walt Grossman, Sonny Everett, and Mike Skipper.

"IN THE HEIGHTS" TRACK LISTING

ACT 1

Side A

In the Heights Breathe Benny's Dispatch

Side B

It Won't Be Long Now Inútil No Me Diga

Side C

96,000 Paciencia y Fe (Patience and Faith) When You're Home

Side D

Piragua The Club Blackout

ACT II

Side E

Sunrise Hundreds of Stories Enough Carnaval del Barrio Atención Alabanza

Side F

Everything I Know Piragua (Reprise) Champagne When the Sun Goes Down Finale

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You