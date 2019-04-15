IKantKoan and Caveat NYC Present CHAOS THEORY

Apr. 15, 2019  

IKantKoan and Caveat NYC Present CHAOS THEORY

What happens when a TED talk about chaos theory goes wildly off the rails?

A lecture about chaology devolves into a series of experiments inspired by the science of chaos theory, Jurassic Park, and the ultimate chaos: middle school crushes.

The audience is guided by mathematical scientist, Dr. Genevieve Saoch, whose personal life continually interferes with her objectivity as a Chaologist.

 

Reviews:

“4 out of 4 stars!  A highly interactive show that uses comedy and thoughtfully structured game-play for nudging audiences to explore their wishes and desires, push past boundaries, connect with everyone around them, and be open to anything. - Best NYC Comedy

“Writer and performer Jessica Creane delivers a phenomenal performance, full of ecstatic and infectious joy… Wonderful to behold” - No Proscenium 

"A phenomenally successful theatrical experiment" - Theater is Easy

 

CHAOS THEORY is written and performed by Jessica Creane, directed by Joseph Ahmed and Amy Blumberg, with set and costumes by Evelyn Langley.

 

Upcoming Dates:

     Saturday, April 27th 9:30 pm

     Wednesday, May 22nd 9.30pm

     Saturday, June 22nd 4pm

When/Where:

     Monthly at Caveat NYC (21 A Clinton Street, Manhattan)

Run Time:

     75 Minutes

 



