IKantKoan and Caveat NYC Present CHAOS THEORY
What happens when a TED talk about chaos theory goes wildly off the rails?
A lecture about chaology devolves into a series of experiments inspired by the science of chaos theory, Jurassic Park, and the ultimate chaos: middle school crushes.
The audience is guided by mathematical scientist, Dr. Genevieve Saoch, whose personal life continually interferes with her objectivity as a Chaologist.
Reviews:
“4 out of 4 stars! A highly interactive show that uses comedy and thoughtfully structured game-play for nudging audiences to explore their wishes and desires, push past boundaries, connect with everyone around them, and be open to anything.” - Best NYC Comedy
“Writer and performer Jessica Creane delivers a phenomenal performance, full of ecstatic and infectious joy… Wonderful to behold” - No Proscenium
"A phenomenally successful theatrical experiment" - Theater is Easy
CHAOS THEORY is written and performed by Jessica Creane, directed by Joseph Ahmed and Amy Blumberg, with set and costumes by Evelyn Langley.
Upcoming Dates:
Saturday, April 27th 9:30 pm
Wednesday, May 22nd 9.30pm
Saturday, June 22nd 4pm
When/Where:
Monthly at Caveat NYC (21 A Clinton Street, Manhattan)
Run Time:
75 Minutes