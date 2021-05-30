Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage
ICYMI: Watch the Top 5 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Season 3!

Who made it through to our college top 5? Watch to find out!

May. 30, 2021  

Next on Stage is back with season 3 of our online singing competition! Miss the announcement of our top 5? Check out the episode below!

Meet the college top 5 HERE!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

