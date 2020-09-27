ICYMI: Watch the Top 5 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Who made it through to our college top 5? Watch to find out!
Our college judges, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua, gave some great feedback and critiques to our contestants during the liveshow on Friday night. Miss the announcement of our top 5? Check out the episode below!
Meet the college top 8 HERE!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
