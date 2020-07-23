ICYMI: Catch Up with Chris Jackson on THE CHAOS TWINS !

Next week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter The Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in next Wednesday, July 29 (and every other Wednesday at 4pm EDT) to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld or on Facebook Live. And while you wait, catch up with last week's guest- the incredible Chris Jackson as he takes the hot seat!

"Dr. Lynn Stevenson was the only PhD in my entire school system. One day she handed me The Crucible. I don't know why that play of all things [effected me], but man, did it grab me!" he said of his first exposure to theatre. "I was 15 [years old] and I was clearly on an emotional spiral. It was going down fast. And that one day turned my entire life around."

Watch below as the trio comes together to share some of their favorite (and hilarious) Hamilton memories, chat about Chris's illustrious career so far (including his favorite, Bronx Bombers) and more!

Christopher Jackson originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton, earning him a 2016 Tony Award Nomination. He also originated the role of Benny in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which Lincoln Park produces this June. Other Broadway credits include Simba in The Lion King and Delray in Memphis, the closing show in Lincoln Park's recently announced 2019-2020 series. A Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning songwriter, composer, and actor, Mr. Jackson is currently the star of the hit CBS drama "Bull." He is also a powerful advocate for social inclusion, the arts, and autism. Since his son was diagnosed with autism in 2007, Mr. Jackson has become a vocal and passionate supporter of KultureCity, and Sesame Street's autism outreach program.

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.

Related Articles