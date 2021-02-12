'I Know I Have A Heart' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Out Now

The third single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, 'I Know I Have A Heart'. sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher is now available for download and streaming.

Hear Carrie Hope Fletcher perform the song here!

The song follows the release late last year of 'Only You, Lonely You' sung by Ivano Turco. 'I Know I Have A Heart' is the second song by Carrie Hope Fletcher to be released from the forthcoming soundtrack, after 'Bad Cinderella' came out to high acclaim in October. 'Bad Cinderella' has now been streamed over 1.4 million times globally and performed on The One Show and Children In Need 2020.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "I knew we needed a big power ballad moment for Cinderella and I am so excited for you to finally hear it. These things tend to come to you when you least expect them and I wrote this melody on a plane to LA. I sent it on to our lyricist and almost instantly David Zippel came back with the fantastic line, "I Know I Have a Heart Because You Broke it". 'I Know I Have A Heart' is Cinderella's 'unrequited love moment' in the show but I won't tell you more than that other than what a thrill it is to have a voice like Carrie's record it."

The album features cast from the highly anticipated new theatre production, which will open in Spring 2021 at The Gillian Lynne Theatre in London, along with appearances from some surprise guest vocalists.

Pre order the album here: https://Cinderella.lnk.to/AlbumPR. More information is available at www.andrewlloydwebberscinderella.com.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 21.

Fennell's new film A Promising Young Woman, that she wrote and directed and which stars Carey Mulligan, opened this Autumn. As an actress she played Patsy Mount on the BBC's Call The Midwife and currently depicts Camilla Parker Bowles on the Netflix hit The Crown.

The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.

Cinderella will also star Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother. All further creative team and cast announcements regarding Cinderella will be made at a later date.

Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, LW Theatres are carrying out internal upgrade work to the building including the addition of more toilets and refurbishment to areas of the auditorium and Front of House, as well as adopting measures to welcome back audiences safely as soon as restrictions allow. These measures are currently being trialled at The London Palladium and will be rolled out across LW Theatres.