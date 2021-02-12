VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA
Webber's Cinderella is still planning for a Summer 2021 opening in the West End
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is still planning for a Summer 2021 opening in the West End, starring Carrie Fletcher in the title role.
An all new song has been released from the musical, called I Know I Have a Heart. Listen to the song, sung by Fletcher, below!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, a complete reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit "Killing Eve," with a brand-new score from the Tony Award-winning legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.
Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award® winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold-out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 2021.
Tickets are now on sale at www.AndrewLloydWebbersCinderella.com.
Carrie Hope Fletcher has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.
