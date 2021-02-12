Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA

Webber's Cinderella is still planning for a Summer 2021 opening in the West End

Feb. 12, 2021  

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is still planning for a Summer 2021 opening in the West End, starring Carrie Fletcher in the title role.

An all new song has been released from the musical, called I Know I Have a Heart. Listen to the song, sung by Fletcher, below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, a complete reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit "Killing Eve," with a brand-new score from the Tony Award-winning legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award® winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold-out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 2021.

Tickets are now on sale at www.AndrewLloydWebbersCinderella.com.

Carrie Hope Fletcher has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Related Articles
VIDEO: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing from Andrew Lloyd Webbers CINDERELLA! Photo

VIDEO: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing from Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA!

ALW Sticks to CINDERELLA Timeline: I Remain Optimistic Photo

ALW Sticks to CINDERELLA Timeline: 'I Remain Optimistic'

VIDEO: Ivano Turco Performs Only You, Lonely You From ALWs CINDERELLA Photo

VIDEO: Ivano Turco Performs 'Only You, Lonely You' From ALW's CINDERELLA

VIDEO: Watch the Lyric Video for ALWs Bad Cinderella Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Lyric Video for ALW's 'Bad Cinderella'


More Hot Stories For You