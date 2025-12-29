I Giullari di Piazza Will Perform CAPODANNO IN ALLEGRIA at the Italian American Museum

I Giullari di Piazza will present "Capodanno in Allegria," a concert version of the full length "La Cantata dei Pastori" ("The Shepherd's Cantata," written in the 17th century by Andrea Perrucci and still performed annually in the environs of Naples). There will be one performance only, January 3 at 5 PM at the Italian American Museum, 151 Mulberry Street in New York's Little Italy.

A special added feature will be the appearance of Giorgio Maltese, who will play the traditional xmas Pastorale on the Southern Italian bagpipe. A native of Catania Italy, the renowned Maltese has been engaged for many years in the research and enhancement of oral music in Sicily. He learned from elderly musicians and shepherds to build and play different types of instruments, including marranzano, tamburello, zampogna, mandolin, and violin.

This concert version of the show features beautiful Renaissance Neapolitan music - tarantellas, villanellas and pastorales - all from traditional sources, with original music by John La Barbera. Adaptation and stage direction are by Alessandra Belloni. Songs are sung in Italian and old Neapolitan & Sicilian dialect; costuming and music instrumentation is traditional Southern Italian; narration is in English. The concert ends with Mary and her infant child, joined by the Company, in a reverent performance of the oldest known Neapolitan Christmas song with a nativity scene.

The finale will include a special surprise appearance by the comic character GYPSY JOE as LA BEFANA (good witch of Christmas) following the ancient Italian tradition of the Epiphany, bringing sweets to the good children and coal to the naughty ones.

Featuring:

Alessandra Belloni - Artistic Director, Percussions and Vocals

John La Barbera - Music Director, Composer, Guitar, Mandolin, Chitarra Battente

Mara Gerrety - violin, vocals

Featuring Gypsy Joe as La Befana.

Dancers: Mark Mindek as The Angel on Stilts and Peter De Geronimo as Shepherd & Devil.