Hunt & Fish Club Presents HFC Underground Celebrates The Great American Songbook Next Month

The event is on Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm.

Iconic Times Square steakhouse Hunt & Fish Club has announced HFC Underground will celebrate the Great American Songbook on Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm. This event is part of their exclusive Broadway-themed cabaret concert series, where Broadway meets fine dining in a speakeasy-inspired setting.

Guests will enjoy a night of romance told through the timeless melodies of the Great American Songbook. The show features Broadway performers Mike McGowan (The Producers, Ragtime) and Lucia Giannetta (A Bronx Tale, Les Misérables) showcasing classic tunes from the prominent songbook. Legendary artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, and Tony Bennett made these timeless standards famous.

"This event is the ideal way to spend a night in New York City," said Nelson Braff, Hunt & Fish Club co-owner and founder.

"Guests can enjoy fantastic dining and intimate performances by Broadway stars in an exclusive and sophisticated atmosphere."

Mike McGowan is known for his remarkable performances in The Producers, Ragtime, and Grease, which will take you on an emotional journey with his soulful voice. Lucia Giannetta, known for her mesmerizing performances in A Bronx Tale, Les Misérables, will charm audiences with her sensational vocals and magnetic stage presence.

Experience a unique dining and nightlife adventure in the exclusive underground Blue Room of the venue. This private oasis features a glass-enclosed infinity wine cellar adorned with Roman Reliefs and a mirrored ceiling, providing a multi-sensory experience.

Executive Chef Chad Brown has curated the evening's menu, including Hunt & Fish Club's signature dishes, Burnt Lemon Chicken and Wild Mushroom Pappardelle. The menu also features both traditional and signature cocktails, as well as a wide selection of wines.


Hunt & Fish Club is located at 125 W. 44th Street (between 6th and 7th Avenues). For tickets visit hfcnyc.com/experiences. $100 per ticket. The price includes two glasses of wine. (Includes all taxes, fees, and service charges.)

For more information, call 347-625-1220. MPFOREVER is the official producer of HFC Underground-musical direction by house pianist Francis Minarik (Avenue Q, Xanadu).

The HFC Underground experience is available for private events.

Hunt & Fish Club NYC is pre-theater and post-theater friendly. The restaurant offers three spaces for private events for up to 250 people.




