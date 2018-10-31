Hugh Jackman Talks THE GREATEST SHOWMAN On Stage!

Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

The central showman of The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman, is hoping to make a million dreams come true with a Broadway version of the hit film.

Jackman says, "Yes, I am interested for sure. When we were putting this together, we workshopped it like we would be a Broadway show. So I've been in rooms several times doing the material and I know it works. My theatrical bones know that that would work."

According to Jackman, the work wouldn't be just a carbon copy of the film. Jackman says, "You want to give something that would accentuate the theater and make it a theatrical experience. But the heart of it would be the same. I mean, that movie is all heart, basically."

According to Jackman, however, the plans are "not definitive at all [and] there's a lot of people working on what a live version would be."

See the full story at Us Weekly.

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson. The film hit theaters on December 20th!

