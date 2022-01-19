Hugh Jackman Talks Scott Rudin, THE MUSIC MAN, and More in New Interview

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

Hugh Jackman recently sat down with Vanity Fair for a new interview about The Music Man. In the interview, he chatted with Michael Riedel about Scott Rudin's departure from the production, Broadway's changing landscape, how the show has survived the pandemic, and more.

Jackman talked about how he spent the lockdown working on his dancing.

"I'm not a dancer," Jackman admits. "It's not in my bones. But I can learn it. I can get there. So I thought, having all this time, there's no way I'm going to waste it. [Sutton Foster however] can learn a new dance in three hours, and she's the best dancer you've seen on Broadway."

He then went on to discuss producer Scott Rudin's departure from the production, following an expose on how he mistreated and abused members of the community.

"I hadn't worked with Scott before, but he'd only been fantastic to me-as a friend, as a collaborator," says Jackman. "There's no reason [for his behavior]. I certainly won't stand for it when I'm in a room."

Read the full interview on Vanity Fair.

The Music Man is now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre, and opens on February 10, 2022.

The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, stars two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, alongside two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.

The show also stars Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn. Joining the cast are Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the ensemble.