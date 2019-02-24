Huey Lewis and The News Musical, THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL, Begins Spring Work Session This Week

Today, the producers of The Heart of Rock and Roll, the electrifying new musical inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and The News, announced that they are moving forward with their four-week work session on Monday, February 25, as scheduled. The work session will culminate in three invitation-only presentations taking place on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22. The work session is the first to move forward under the newly negotiated AEA agreement.

Huey Lewis said, "We had an absolute blast creating the show in San Diego and learned so much from seeing the show in front of an audience. I'm excited to get back into the rehearsal room with everyone."

Producer Tyler Mitchell said, "The moment the news broke that the strike had ended, I was flooded with calls and text messages from members of our cast and creative team, elated to dive back into rehearsals and take this exciting next step. The passion we all feel for The Heart of Rock and Roll is unlike anything I've been a part of before, and I'm honored and humbled to be a part of this celebration of a show."

The Heart of Rock and Roll is a new musical inspired by the songs of one of the most beloved and iconic acts in music history, Huey Lewis and the News. Mainstays on the Chicago dive bar circuit, Bobby and his band are hustling for their big break. But after their latest rejection, Bobby decides it's "Hip to Be Square," trades in his guitar, and starts "Workin' for a Livin'" in corporate America. His boss, Cassandra, has struggles of her own, having sacrificed her personal life for the family business. When they both get a shot at their dreams, they must decide "If This Is It" or if "The Power of Love" triumphs over all. The Heart of Rock & Roll celebrates the classic songs of Huey Lewis and the News in this joyous and hilarious new musical.

The musical features a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams. It is directed by Gordon Greenberg with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer.

The cast of the 2019 work session of The Heart of Rock and Roll will feature cast members who appeared in last fall's record-breaking world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre including: Matt Doyle, Katie Rose Clarke, John Dossett, F. Michael Haynie, Lucas Papaelias, and Orville Mendoza.

The Heart of Rock & Roll is produced by Tyler Mitchell.

