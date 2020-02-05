Huey Lewis Musical THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Eyes a Broadway Bow

According to a report in Variety, The Heart of Rock and Roll, is still beating. The new musical inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and The News, is still aiming for a Broadway bow.

The Heart of Rock and Roll ran at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 2018 and held a special work session/industry presentation in Spring 2019. The cast of the 2019 work session featured cast members who appeared in the record-breaking world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre including: Matt Doyle, Katie Rose Clarke, John Dossett, F. Michael Haynie, Lucas Papaelias, and Orville Mendoza.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is a new musical inspired by the songs of one of the most beloved and iconic acts in music history, Huey Lewis and the News. Mainstays on the Chicago dive bar circuit, Bobby and his band are hustling for their big break. But after their latest rejection, Bobby decides it's "Hip to Be Square," trades in his guitar, and starts "Workin' for a Livin'" in corporate America. His boss, Cassandra, has struggles of her own, having sacrificed her personal life for the family business. When they both get a shot at their dreams, they must decide "If This Is It" or if "The Power of Love" triumphs over all. The Heart of Rock & Roll celebrates the classic songs of Huey Lewis and the News in this joyous and hilarious new musical.

The musical features a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams. It is directed by Gordon Greenberg with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer.





