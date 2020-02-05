Huey Lewis Musical THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Eyes a Broadway Bow
According to a report in Variety, The Heart of Rock and Roll, is still beating. The new musical inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and The News, is still aiming for a Broadway bow.
The Heart of Rock and Roll ran at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 2018 and held a special work session/industry presentation in Spring 2019. The cast of the 2019 work session featured cast members who appeared in the record-breaking world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre including: Matt Doyle, Katie Rose Clarke, John Dossett, F. Michael Haynie, Lucas Papaelias, and Orville Mendoza.
The Heart of Rock and Roll is a new musical inspired by the songs of one of the most beloved and iconic acts in music history, Huey Lewis and the News. Mainstays on the Chicago dive bar circuit, Bobby and his band are hustling for their big break. But after their latest rejection, Bobby decides it's "Hip to Be Square," trades in his guitar, and starts "Workin' for a Livin'" in corporate America. His boss, Cassandra, has struggles of her own, having sacrificed her personal life for the family business. When they both get a shot at their dreams, they must decide "If This Is It" or if "The Power of Love" triumphs over all. The Heart of Rock & Roll celebrates the classic songs of Huey Lewis and the News in this joyous and hilarious new musical.
The musical features a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams. It is directed by Gordon Greenberg with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hadestown announced the first of its 2021 tour dates today!... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
Photo Flash: Jordan Fisher and Friends Celebrate Opening Night in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Just yesterday, the cast of Dear Evan Hansen celebrated Jordan Fisher's official opening night with a celebratory curtain call and after party at Sard... (read more)
Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway unit... (read more)