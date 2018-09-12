Photo Flash: First Look at Matt Doyle and Katie Rose Clarke in THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL
The Old Globe's 2018-2019 Season kicks off with the world premiere of The Heart of Rock & Roll, inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and the News, featuring a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams. Check out a first look at the show below!
It is directed by Gordon Greenberg with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer.
The Heart of Rock & Roll will run September 6 - October 21, 2018 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad PrebysTheatre Center. Preview performances run September 6 - September 13. Opening night is Friday, September 14, 2018. Tickets are currently available by subscription only and will go on sale to the general public on Sunday, August 5, 2018, beginning at 12:00 noon. Tickets start at $39.00 and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.
An electrifying world premiere musical comedy inspired by the songs of one of the most beloved and iconic acts in music history, Huey Lewis and the News. Mainstays on the Chicago dive bar circuit, Bobby and his band are hustling for their big break. But after their latest rejection, Bobby decides it's "Hip to Be Square," trades in his guitar, and starts "Workin' for a Livin'" in corporate America. His boss, Cassandra, has struggles of her own, having sacrificed her personal life for the company. When they both get a shot at their dreams-for Bobby, another crack at rock stardom, and for Cassandra, a chance to become CEO-they must decide "If This Is It" for their careers, or if "The Power of Love" triumphs over all. The Heart of Rock & Roll celebrates the classic songs of Huey Lewisand the News in this heartwarming and hilarious new musical.
The creative team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Tony winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony winner Howell Binkley (Lighting Design),David Patridge and Tony winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Matt Doebler(Music Director), Tara Rubin Casting/Eric Woodall, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero(Production Stage Manager).
Photo Credit: Jim Cox.
