Hozier, Jon Batiste, & More Among Lineup for 10th Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Concert

Hozier, Jon Batiste, Mary J. Blige, Paul Simon, and more will be among the lineup for the tenth annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver, which will take place at the Beacon Theatre in NYC on Thursday, March 5. The 10th anniversary concert will support and honor the work of the New York-based not-for-profit.

Executive produced by Greg Williamson, producer Nicole Rechter and fashion designer John Varvatos, produced by DPS, it will feature appearances by JB Smoove, Jeff Ross, Julianne Moore, Paul Shaffer, Whoopi Goldberg and Zarna Garg.

God’s Love We Deliver pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 10:00amET, and public tickets go live on Friday, February 13 at 10:00 am ET through here.

Led by Music Director and Band Leader Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra), the tenth anniversary lineup will also include Billy F Gibbons, Elvis Costello, Goo Goo Dolls, Linda Perry, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susanna Hoffs, Trombone Shorty, and Warren Haynes. More performers will be announced, plus surprise special guests.

The organization, which has served more than 40 million meals since it was founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, now addresses 200+ diagnoses with its medically tailored meals and nutrition services, and this year marks its milestone 40th anniversary. Last year, the staff and 20,000 volunteers cooked, packaged, and home-delivered 4 million medically tailored meals to 15,000 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness.

Since launching in 2017, the annual LOVE ROCKS NYC concerts have brought together an astonishing lineup of musical talent, raising $65 million to date, which has funded 6.5 million meals to New Yorkers affected by illness. As the organization’s most impactful fundraising moment to date, the benefit concert highlights the organization’s continued mission of providing life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in the New York Metropolitan area affected by severe illness.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the milestone 10th anniversary of LOVE ROCKS NYC, which continues to harness the power of music to support our vital mission,” said Terrence Meck, President and CEO of God’s Love We Deliver. “Not only are we commemorating the incredible dedication of the executive producers, their team, the artists and fans who have supported our community, but we are also marking 40 years of God’s Love We Deliver, and having delivered more than 40 million meals since our founding in 1985. We are so proud of our work nourishing New Yorkers affected by severe and chronic illness, and we are grateful to Love Rocks NYC for the visibility and funds it raises for God’s Love We Deliver.”

The past nine LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concerts have featured an outstanding array of music stars from legendary headliners such as Cher, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, Derek Trucks, Heart, James Taylor, Joe Walsh, John Mayer Trio, Jon Bon Jovi, Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos, Melissa Etheridge, Michael McDonald, Norah Jones, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Peter Frampton, Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Susan Tedeschi, The Black Crowes, The Black Keys, Trey Anastasio and Ziggy Marley to contemporary stars such as Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Grace Bowers, Jesse Malin, Jim James, Joss Stone, Kate Hudson, Larkin Poe, Ledisi, Leon Bridges, Marcus King, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rufus Wainwright, Sara Bareilles, St. Vincent, Yola and more.

The house band will include Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Ivan Neville, Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga) and a six-piece horn section, Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Ricky Peterson (Stevie Nicks) and Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Paul Simon). Ken Dashow of Q104.3 Radio will also serve as the evening’s “voice of god.”

