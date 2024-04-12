How to Stream the 2024 Olivier Awards in the U.S., Canada, and Australia

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 14, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.

By: Apr. 12, 2024
How to Stream the 2024 Olivier Awards in the U.S., Canada, and Australia
The 2024 Olivier Awards will be able to streamed on BritBox in the U.S., Canada, and Australia this weekend.

The ceremony, taking place on Sunday, April 14, will also be broadcast in the UK on ITV1. The U.S. and Canada stream will take place on the same day, with Australian audiences having access to the stream from Monday, April 15.

Check out the full list of Olivier Award nominees here.

Hosted by Hannah Waddingham, the Olivier Awards will feature performances from Mastercard Best New Musical nominees including The Little Big Things, Next To Normal, Operation Mincemeat and A Strange Loop, alongside Best Musical Revival nominees Guys & Dolls and Hadestown in addition to a special moment from Groundhog Day Australia. Presenter, Emmy winner and multi-Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham will open the event performing with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

On the evening, Awards will be presented to winners by a host of well known names from the worlds of theatre, TV and fashion, including the likes of Carlos AcostaFreema AgyemanMichael BallRyan Calais CameronBilly CrudupCara DelevingneAdrian Dunbar, Edward Enninful, Denise GoughLenny HenryRuth JonesBeverley KnightHenry LewisAnna Maxwell MartinLucian MsamatiGeorgina Onuorah, Rosalind Plowright, Jonathan SayerMichael SheenLuke TreadawayAnjana VasanMichelle Visage and Dominic West. The voiceover for the evening will be spoken by comedian, writer and actress Meera Syal.



