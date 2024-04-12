How to Stream the 2024 Olivier Awards in the U.S., Canada, and Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 Olivier Awards will be able to streamed on BritBox in the U.S., Canada, and Australia this weekend.

The ceremony, taking place on Sunday, April 14, will also be broadcast in the UK on ITV1. The U.S. and Canada stream will take place on the same day, with Australian audiences having access to the stream from Monday, April 15.

Check out the full list of Olivier Award nominees here.

How to watch the #OlivierAwards this weekend:



✨ UK & NI - Highlights programme on @ITV at 10.10pm GMT



✨US, Canada & Australia - Highlights programme via BritBox at 5.10pm EST / 7.10am AEST



✨For the rest of the world - Ceremony stream on @london_theatre at 6pm GMT pic.twitter.com/12Tr92SNWC — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 12, 2024

Hosted by Hannah Waddingham, the Olivier Awards will feature performances from Mastercard Best New Musical nominees including The Little Big Things, Next To Normal, Operation Mincemeat and A Strange Loop, alongside Best Musical Revival nominees Guys & Dolls and Hadestown in addition to a special moment from Groundhog Day Australia. Presenter, Emmy winner and multi-Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham will open the event performing with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

On the evening, Awards will be presented to winners by a host of well known names from the worlds of theatre, TV and fashion, including the likes of Carlos Acosta, Freema Agyeman, Michael Ball, Ryan Calais Cameron, Billy Crudup, Cara Delevingne, Adrian Dunbar, Edward Enninful, Denise Gough, Lenny Henry, Ruth Jones, Beverley Knight, Henry Lewis, Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucian Msamati, Georgina Onuorah, Rosalind Plowright, Jonathan Sayer, Michael Sheen, Luke Treadaway, Anjana Vasan, Michelle Visage and Dominic West. The voiceover for the evening will be spoken by comedian, writer and actress Meera Syal.