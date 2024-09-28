How to Listen to David Henry Hwang's YELLOW FACE From Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now in previews at the Todd Haimes Theatre is David Henry Hwang's comedy Yellow Face, which at last makes its Broadway debut following an off-Broadway premiere in 2006. Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the play, which is directed by Leigh Silverman.

"I thought this was a comedy that would mostly be for Asian audiences. It's very gratifying that over the years it's grown in stature, it's been done around, and the culture has moved too," Hwang recently told BroadwayWorld. "So, when we did a reading of the version for Audible last year we discovered 'Oh, it's even funnier now!' because the issues that are the heart of it that powered the comedy are so much more central to our culture. It's really exciting to now be getting to do this on Broadway for you know a mainstream theater audience."

That's right! For those who cannot make it to New York City to see the play in person, you're in luck, because Audible released an audio version earlier this year and both star Daniel Dae Kim and Francis Jue. And for anyone who has already bought tickets, you can have a whole new experience with a mostly different cast by listening to the recorded version.

The Audible version features the voices of Ashley Park, Wendell Pierce, Benedict Wong, Noah Bean, Dick Cavett, Margaret Cho, Ronan Farrow, Fritz Friedman, Joel de la Fuente, Margaret Fung, Gish Jen, and Jason Biggs. The Broadway play includes a smaller cast of: Kevin Del Aguila, Ryan Eggold, Marinda Anderson, Greg Keller, and Shannon Tyo.

Listen to the play in full here and check out other 'Drama and Play' offerings from Audible here.

Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.