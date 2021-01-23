How You Can Help Historic New York Theatre Venues Stay Afloat

The entertainment industry has been hit hard by the health crisis, and many venues and arts organizations are in danger of closing.

Fundraisers were launched for two historic staples in the New York Theatre community, Birdland Jazz Club, and the West Bank Cafe/Laurie Beechman Theatre, both of which are struggling financially amidst the pandemic.

In addition, York Theatre Company suffered a major flood due to a water main break earlier this month. They, too, are working to raise money to cover the associated costs.

Learn more about how you can help these organizations below!

Earlier this month, the York Theatre Company sustained major damage from a water main break. The damage is very extensive on the subterranean levels of St. Peter's Church, which house the church's Sanctuary and The York's offices and facility.

Up to two feet of water and mud were reported at places in the facility and the theater lobby; various elements including ceilings, walls, carpeting and perhaps even the stage have sustained major damage.

The company is now trying raise $300,000 to cover the costs associated with its recovery, which include moving everything out of our Saint Peter's space, and storing it while the space is rebuilt. Check out an exclusive update on the state of the theatre here.

West Bank Cafe/Laurie Beechman Theater

Since 1978, West Bank Cafe has been one of the epicenters of New York City's theatre community, and due to the pandemic, it is on the verge of permanently closing.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched, alongside a Virtual Telethon, to raise the necessary funds to stay afloat. As of January 19, 2021, the fundraiser has raised over $340,000.

The Save West Bank Cafe Virtual Telethon streamed at 12pm EST on Christmas Day (December 25th). The event featured a day's worth of holiday music, stories, greetings, and West Bank memories from a vast roster of talent, including Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Pete Townshend, Debra Messing, Chita Rivera, Andre De Shields, Betty Buckley, Alan Cumming, and many more.

Watch the full telethon below:

Birdland Jazz Club

One of New York's most beloved venues is in danger of closing for good. Birdland Jazz Club, a staple of the New York City jazz community since 1949, needs help with the debt it has found itself in due to the health crisis.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by Tom D'Angora, who also spearheaded the efforts to save the West Bank Cafe. As of January 19, 2021 the campaign has raised over $250,000.

Another way to help Birdland is to partake in the Radio Free Birdland series, in partnership with BroadwayWorld. This pay-per-view concert series features a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz, and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and no audience.

Each concert will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat with the performer, and will then be on-demand for 30 days.

Learn more at events.broadwayworld.com.

Haley Swindal's concert is now available On Demand. Watch a preview below!