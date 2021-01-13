BWW Exclusive: Find Out What Going On at the Flooded York Theatre Company and How You Can Help!

It's been a bad year for the New York Theatre community, but things got even worse last week for the York Theatre Company, which sustained major damage from a water main break. The damage is very extensive on the subterranean levels of St. Peter's Church, which house the church's Sanctuary and The York's offices and facility. Up to two feet of water and mud were reported at places in the facility and the theater lobby; various elements including ceilings, walls, carpeting and perhaps even the stage have sustained major damage. The interior of the theater itself received some damage but the new seating installed a few years back seems to be intact. Crews are working long hours daily to remove and protect damaged items.

James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director at The York, stated "We are devastated but will definitely recover." He went on to say, "There is damage everywhere from the mud and the water. We are in the midst of trying to recover archival files, scripts, lighting equipment, costumes, scenery, and 50 years of York Theatre history. Some things will definitely have to be replaced, such as computers, carpeting and some lighting equipment. What is irreplaceable are the papers and artwork which were soaked in the flood. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts."

Below, watch as we check in with James to find out the latest on the situation.

To help support the recovery from this devastating turn of events, visit: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/store/34375/alldonations/37335