How A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Starring Jefferson Mays, Is Helping Out Local Theatres Near You

A Christmas Carol is spreading holiday joy in a new way this year. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a special filmed version of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol starring one of the finest stage actors of our time, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, is helping theatres across the country, one stream at a time.

Producer Hunter Arnold said, "Due to COVID-19, the country's theaters have lost over 80% of their income, a number that is devastating to our community. These theaters, the work they produce, and the artists and workers they support are a fundamental part of our society. We must fight for their survival."

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, the filmed version is based on the wildly acclaimed 2018 production which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.

The beneficiaries of this event - partner community, amateur, and regional theaters that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis - have been provided materials that allow them to market A Christmas Carol directly to their subscribers and single ticket buyers. Proceeds from ticket sales will be distributed accordingly, providing crucial funding during theater's darkest hour.

Buy a ticket a today to support a local theater near you

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are now available to purchase via www.achristmascarollive.com. Tickets purchased via the A Christmas Carol website will automatically benefit local community theaters based on ZIP code. Proceeds from tickets purchased outside of the U.S. or non-affiliated ZIP will be divided and shared with the partner theaters.