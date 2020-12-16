How A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Starring Jefferson Mays, Is Helping Out Local Theatres Near You
The Michael Arden-directed piece is being streamed through January 3.
A Christmas Carol is spreading holiday joy in a new way this year. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a special filmed version of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol starring one of the finest stage actors of our time, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, is helping theatres across the country, one stream at a time.
Producer Hunter Arnold said, "Due to COVID-19, the country's theaters have lost over 80% of their income, a number that is devastating to our community. These theaters, the work they produce, and the artists and workers they support are a fundamental part of our society. We must fight for their survival."
Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, the filmed version is based on the wildly acclaimed 2018 production which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.
The beneficiaries of this event - partner community, amateur, and regional theaters that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis - have been provided materials that allow them to market A Christmas Carol directly to their subscribers and single ticket buyers. Proceeds from ticket sales will be distributed accordingly, providing crucial funding during theater's darkest hour.
Buy a ticket a today to support a local theater near you, including:
California
Cathedral City, California: Coachella Valley Repertory
Costa Mesa, California: South Coast Repertory
Long Beach, California: International City Theatre
Los Angeles, California: Geffen Playhouse
Petaluma, California: Cinnabar Theatre
San Diego, California: La Jolla Playhouse
Connecticut
New Haven, Connecticut: Shubert Theatre
Sharon, Connecticut: Sharon Playhouse
Florida
Coral Gables, Florida: Actors' Playhouse
Orlando, Florida: Mad Cow Theatre
Tallahassee, Florida: Theatre Tallahassee
Iowa
Des Moines, Iowa: Iowa Stage Theatre Company
Maryland
Baltimore, Maryland: Baltimore Center Stage
Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts: Huntington Theatre Company
Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi: New Stage
Missouri
Springfield, Missouri: Springfield Contemporary Theatre
New Jersey
New Brunswick, New Jersey: George Street Playhouse
South Orange New Jersey: South Orange Performing Arts Center
New York
Babylon, New York: Argyle Theatre
Buffalo, New York: Shea's Performing Arts Center
Sag Harbor, New York: Bay Street Theatre
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: OKC Rep
Tulsa, Oklahoma: Theatre Tulsa
Pennsylvania
New Hope, Pennsylvania: Bucks County Playhouse
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh Public Theatre
Texas
Houston, Texas: Sankofa Collective
San Antonio, Texas: Classic Theatre of San Antonio
Vermont
Burlington, Vermont: Vermont Stage
and more!
Tickets for A Christmas Carol are now available to purchase via www.achristmascarollive.com. Tickets purchased via the A Christmas Carol website will automatically benefit local community theaters based on ZIP code. Proceeds from tickets purchased outside of the U.S. or non-affiliated ZIP will be divided and shared with the partner theaters.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
New Musical A HANUKKAH CAROL Debuts First Look and Listen With Michael James Scott, Ben Fankhauser and More
Hanukkah 2021 is gonna be LIT! A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! The Musical isn’t just “A Christmas Carol for Jews”—it’s an irreverent and heartfelt mu...
The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-...