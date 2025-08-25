Hot Tickets of the Week: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), ART and More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting August 25, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Art

Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris will return to Broadway this fall in the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.

Chess

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, Chess returns to Broadway in fall 2025! Chess is the iconic musical where power and passion collide, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything—personal, professional, and political—is at risk… and nobody’s rules are the same.

Hell's Kitchen

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

Hot off the record-breaking success of his Emmy-nominated “GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady” for Netflix, Jeff Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.