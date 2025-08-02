Video: How Well Does Christopher Jackson Remember His Old Lines?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We know him as Benny, George Washington, Simba, and more- but how well does Christopher Jackson know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines...

You can catch Jackson on Broadway in Hell's Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre.

A Tony Award nominated actor, as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and composer, best known for starring as George Washington in the award-winning musical, Hamilton, Chris currently stars in Max’s popular series, “And Just Like That” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” Jackson has also starred as “Chunk” in the hit CBS series, “Bull” and was seen in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us.” Chris was also featured on the iconic #Hamildrop hit, One Last Time (44 Remix), alongside President Obama and continues to perform sold out concerts at venues like Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. His additional Broadway credits include Holla If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis and The Lion King, alongside film and television credits including “Tracers,” “Afterlife,” “Freestyle Love Supreme” on Pivot, “The Good Wife,” “Nurse Jackie,” “White Collar,” “Oz,” “Person of Interest,” and “Gossip Girl.” Learn more about his new gig here!