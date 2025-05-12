Hot Tickets of the Week: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, BOOP! and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting May 12, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Heathers: The Musical

The Off-Broadway return of Heathers the Musical will be led by Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes. Courtney, known for her breakout performance in & Juliet, will play Veronica Sawyer, with Likes as J.D. The fan-favorite musical's highly-anticipated return to New World Stages will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage 1.

Read More:Casey Likes & Lorna Courtney Will Lead HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Revival

BOOP! The Musical

Betty's on Broadway! For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Read More: Jasmine Amy Rogers & BOOP! Cast Perform 'Where I Wanna Be' & 'The Color of Love'

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

Read More:Interview: Burke Swanson Is Living a Strangely Awesome Dream

Real Women Have Curves

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Read More:What is the History of Mexican Performers on Broadway?

Just in Time

Look out, Jonathan's back! Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Read More:Interview: Shannon Lewis Says Choreographing JUST IN TIME Was a 'Like a Big Sandbox to Play In'