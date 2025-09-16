Hollywood Veteran Pat Crowley Passes Away at 91

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Pat Crowley, actress of the stage and screen, has passed away at the age of 91. Throughout her career, she appeared in numerous film and television projects, including Joan Nash in the 1960s sitcom Please Don't Eat the Daisies.

Though mostly known for her work in Hollywood, Crowley appeared in three Broadway productions as a young performer in the early '50s. In 1950, she made her Broadway debut in Southern Exposure, winning a Theatre World Award that season. A year later, she starred in Four Twelves Are 48 and, in 1952, appeared in a revival of Tovarich, also starring Uta Hagen.

Her first film role came in Forever Female, the 1953 theater comedy starring Ginger Rogers and William Holden. That year, she received the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year for that performance, as well as her role in Money From Home. For the next 10 years, she found regular work in film projects, sharing the screen with such names as Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, Barbara Stanwyck, and more. Among her credits was the musical western Red Garters, which featured a cast led by Rosemary Clooney.

On television, Crowley frequently appeared in guest slots in major shows like Maverick, The Twilight Zone, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Columbo, Happy Days, Murder, She Wrote, and Friends, among many others. Her last major film role was in Disney's 1972 family drama The Biscuit Eater. She would appear on the big screen one more time, for the 2012 indie project Mont Reve.