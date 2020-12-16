Hip Hop Cinderella, a new musical, streaming Dec. 10 - 27!

Hip Hop Cinderella, a new musical, live streams Opening Night, Dec. 10, 7pm. Streaming Video On Demand through December 27! $20 general admission $15 students/seniors * $25 viewing family All proceeds will benefit Amas Musical Theatre's education programs. A family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs! In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella's stepmom, Lady Zurka and her two daughters, Zig and Zag. The Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition and Runka transforms Cinderella into "Ella C" who fights to win the competition in a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka. The result will surprise you! Amas Musical Theatre Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer, in association with www.HipHopMusicals.com presents Hip Hop Cinderella - A New Musical. music and lyrics by Rona Siddiqui, book by Scott Elmegreen, based on a treatment by Linda Chichester and David Coffman. The cast features alumni students of The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy: Alexis Aguiar Cassandra Barckett Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart Brian Criado Emily Lang Lexy Piton stage manager: Benjamin A. Vigil ass't stage manager: Nikki Wen musical direction by Evan Alparone video editor: Matt Gurren directed by Christopher Scott BUY TICKETS https://www.amasmusical.org