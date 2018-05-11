High School Musical Drama RISE Canceled After One Season

It was reported today that NBC's high school musical drama RISE has been canceled after only one season.

"Rise" stars Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Amy Forsyth, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett and Shirley Rumierk. "Rise" is created by Jason Katims, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez and Michelle Lee also executive produce. "Rise" is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

From Jason Katims, executive producer and showrunner of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton producer" Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt, and takes over the lackluster theater department and its ambitious plans for a school production of "Spring Awakening," he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but also the entire working-class town.

