Hervé KOUBI To Return To The Joyce in January

​The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Compagnie Hervé KOUBI, making its fourth appearance at The Joyce and its third presentation of What The Day Owes To The Night. Following multiple sold-out engagements, the company returns by popular demand with Hervé Koubi's breathtaking fusion of capoeira, martial arts, and contemporary dance from January 6–11, 2026 in the Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium.

Back for another triumphant run, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI once again dazzles audiences with What The Day Owes To The Night, choreographed by Hervé Koubi, one of the most captivating dance artists of his generation. Inspired by Algerian author Yasmina Khadra's novel of the same name, the work unfolds as a mesmerizing meditation on identity and belonging. After discovering his own Algerian roots, Koubi journeyed to North Africa to collaborate with street dancers from across the Mediterranean basin, forging a movement language that is equal parts earth and air, strength and suspension. Through breathtaking leaps and slow-motion falls, the dancers create a world that feels weightless yet anchored in human connection—a reflection on heritage, history, and the ties that bind us all. A work that has captivated New York audiences twice before, its return promises to be another spellbinding celebration of grace, power, and kinship.

About Hervé Koubi

Hervé Koubi grew up in the south of France, where he studied both biology and dance at the University of Aix-en-Provence before graduating as a Pharmaceutical Doctor in 2002. After deciding to concentrate on a career in dance and graduating from the world-renowned Centre International de Danse Rosella Hightower in Cannes, Koubi gained professional experience as a dancer with the national choreographic centers of Nantes and Caen and with Thierry Smits – Compagnie Thor in Brussels. He grew up unaware of his Algerian heritage; learning about it at age 25 from his father on his deathbed sent him on a personal and artistic journey. Made up of dancers primarily from North Africa with street dance backgrounds, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI is the result of that journey.