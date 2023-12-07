Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

Locke will star as Tobias beginning Wednesday January 31, 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Joe Locke, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit show “Heartstopper,” will make his Broadway debut this January in the Tony Award-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Locke will star as Tobias beginning Wednesday January 31, 2024.

Locke can currently be seen starring as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” an adaptation of the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman. He made his professional stage debut in the Donmar Warehouse’s production of Dawn King’s The Trials in 2022, for which he won the Best Professional Debut Award at this year’s What’s On Stage Awards. Next year, he will star alongside Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone in Disney+/Marvel’s “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,” based on the Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness. 

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and is directed by Thomas Kail. The revival is led by producer Jeffrey Seller.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street currently stars Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban as Sweeney Todd and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, now through Sunday January 14, 2024. Beginning Friday February 9, 2024, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster join the cast as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences can experience Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award®–winning score as it was performed in the original production—with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award–winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of the musical thriller.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

The current cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street includes Tony Award nominee Josh Groban as Sweeney Todd, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, Daniel Marconi (The Butcher Boy) as Tobias, Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) as Anthony, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

The current cast also includes Joanna Carpenter (A Sherlock Carol), Galyana Castillo (Waitress), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Dwayne Cooper (Motown), Kyrie Courter (Ragtime), Taeler Cyrus (Wicked), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Beauty and the Beast), Alicia Kaori (The King and  I), Michael Kuhn (Le nozze di Figaro), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Megan Ort (Cats), Patricia Phillips (The Phantom of the Opera), Mia Pinero (West Side Story), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), Keven Quillon (My Fair Lady), Lexi Rabadi (Beauty and the Beast), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kristie Dale Sanders (Oklahoma!), Claire Saunders (The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show), Stephen Tewksbury (The Phantom of the Opera), Daniel Torres (The Music Man), Felix Torrez-Ponce (Newsies), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots), Tug Watson (The Phantom of the Opera) and Hennessy Winkler (Oklahoma!).

Tony winner Alex Lacamoire serves as Music Supervisor, and Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett choreographs with set design by Tony Award winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa, lighting design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz and sound design by Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg. J. Jared Janas serves as Wig, Hair, & Makeup Designer and special effects design is by Jeremy Chernick. Kristen Blodgette serves as Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Baseline Theatrical serves as General Manager. Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.

The 2023 Broadway cast recording of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, featuring Groban and Ashford, was released earlier this fall by Warner Music Group’s Arts Music and Reprise Records, and is available now on all streaming and digital platforms. Produced by Alex Lacamoire and co-produced by Thomas Kail, the cast recording features Jonathan Tunick’s expansive original 26-player orchestration from the original production, as well the complete opening night cast of the revival.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the winner of two 2023 Tony Awards for “Best Lighting Design of a Musical” (Natasha Katz) and “Best Sound Design of a Musical” (Nevin Steinberg). The production was nominated for six additional 2023 Tony Awards, including “Best Revival of a Musical,” “Best Leading Actor in a Musical” for Josh Groban, and “Best Leading Actress in a Musical” for Annaleigh Ashford. Sweeney Todd is also the winner of three 2023 Drama Desk Awards: “Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical” (Annaleigh Ashford), “Outstanding Direction of a Musical” (Thomas Kail), and “Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical” (Natasha Katz). Annaleigh Ashford also received the 2023 Drama League “Distinguished Performance Award” for her role as Mrs. Lovett.

Sweeney Todd has a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. A limited number of $30 tickets will be available for each performance. Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 9AM the day prior to the performance until 3PM the day prior to the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. (Lottery seats may be partially obstructed). Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/sweeney-todd-ny. A limited number of $49 rush tickets may also be available in person on the date of the performance when the box office opens. These tickets are subject to daily availability.



